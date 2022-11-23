Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.