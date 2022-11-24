Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Morganton, NC
