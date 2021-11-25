Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Morganton, NC
