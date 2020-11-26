Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!