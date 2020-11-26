 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

