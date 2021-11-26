The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Morganton, NC
