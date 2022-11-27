 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

