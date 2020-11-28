Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 1 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.