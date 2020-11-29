Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 2 mph. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.