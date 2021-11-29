 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Morganton, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert