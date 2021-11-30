 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

