 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Morganton, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert