Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.