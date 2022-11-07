Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Morganton, NC

The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
