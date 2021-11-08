It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunde…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, tem…
This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks shoul…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wind…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton…