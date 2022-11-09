Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. P…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing late. Low 64F. Winds light and …
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
For the drive home in Morganton: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. T…
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 57F. Winds light and v…