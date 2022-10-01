Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until SAT 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.