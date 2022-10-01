Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until SAT 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Morganton, NC
