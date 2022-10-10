 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

