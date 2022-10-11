Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is show…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
For the drive home in Morganton: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. …
Morganton's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Morganton. The foreca…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecas…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in…