Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the South.