Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is show…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecas…
For the drive home in Morganton: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. …
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednes…
Morganton's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Morganton. The foreca…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…