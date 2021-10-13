The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Morganton, NC
