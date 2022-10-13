Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.