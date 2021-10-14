 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Morganton, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert