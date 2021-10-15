Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.