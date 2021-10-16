Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Morganton, NC
