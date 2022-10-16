Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.