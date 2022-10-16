Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
