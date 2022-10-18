Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The forecast …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Morganton. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Morganton. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
This evening in Morganton: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temper…
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.