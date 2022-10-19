Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Morganton, NC
