Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.