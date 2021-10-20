Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Morganton, NC

It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.