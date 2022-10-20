Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Morganton, NC
