Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.