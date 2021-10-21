 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Morganton, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert