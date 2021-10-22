Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.