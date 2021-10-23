Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.