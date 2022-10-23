Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Morganton will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.