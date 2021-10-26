Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Morganton, NC
