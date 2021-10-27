Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Temp…
For the drive home in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm.…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. W…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…