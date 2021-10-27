Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.