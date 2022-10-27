Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.