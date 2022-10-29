Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Morganton, NC
