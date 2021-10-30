Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.