Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Morganton, NC
