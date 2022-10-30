Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Morganton, NC
