Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 1 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Morganton, NC
