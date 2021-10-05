Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.