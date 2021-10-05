Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Morganton, NC
