Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

