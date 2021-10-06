Morganton will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday…
For the drive home in Morganton: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area c…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
This evening in Morganton: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 64F. Winds light and v…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.