Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. You…
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
For the drive home in Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm.…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Rain likely. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Lo…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Morganton. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's f…