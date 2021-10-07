Morganton will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Morganton, NC
