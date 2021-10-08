Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until FRI 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.