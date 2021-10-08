Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until FRI 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Morganton, NC
