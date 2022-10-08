Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Morganton, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.