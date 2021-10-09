Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday…
This evening in Morganton: Periods of rain. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Frida…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Rain …
This evening in Morganton: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 62F. Winds light a…
This evening in Morganton: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 64F. Winds light and v…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tod…
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of a…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.