Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.