 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert