Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.