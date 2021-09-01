Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until WED 2:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.